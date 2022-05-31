comscore Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i will be an interactive event in lieu of the traditional Ala Moana ceremony | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i will be an interactive event in lieu of the traditional Ala Moana ceremony

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.

  • VIDEO BY GEORGE F. LEE

    After a hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, this year's Shinnyo-en Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony returns with an interactive experience featuring bridges, lights, coral, sand and an LED floor video display of waves breaking on the beach.

  Susan Shymkus, left, Briana Shymkus, Keith Strasser, Maria Rejowski and Andrew Rejowski set lanterns adrift to honor late members of their extended family Friday at this year's Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai'i ceremony in Moiliili.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, Susan Shymkus, left, Briana Shymkus, Keith Strasser, Maria Rejowski and Andrew Rejowski set lanterns adrift to honor late members of their extended family Friday at this year’s Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i ceremony in Moiliili.

  This year's interactive and virtual experience, created by artist Hideaki Tsu­tsui, includes LED display video of waves breaking on the beach, above.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    This year’s interactive and virtual experience, created by artist Hideaki Tsu­tsui, includes LED display video of waves breaking on the beach, above.

  This year's interactive and virtual experience, created by artist Hideaki Tsu­tsui, includes LED display video of bridges, lights, coral and sand, above.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    This year’s interactive and virtual experience, created by artist Hideaki Tsu­tsui, includes LED display video of bridges, lights, coral and sand, above.

Instead of the lantern floating festival at Ala Moana Beach on Memorial Day, Shinnyo-en Hawaii is once again offering an interactive experience on its Beretania Street grounds. Read more

