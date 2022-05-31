Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i will be an interactive event in lieu of the traditional Ala Moana ceremony
After a hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, this year's Shinnyo-en Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony returns with an interactive experience featuring bridges, lights, coral, sand and an LED floor video display of waves breaking on the beach.
Above, Susan Shymkus, left, Briana Shymkus, Keith Strasser, Maria Rejowski and Andrew Rejowski set lanterns adrift to honor late members of their extended family Friday at this year’s Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i ceremony in Moiliili.
This year’s interactive and virtual experience, created by artist Hideaki Tsutsui, includes LED display video of waves breaking on the beach, above.
This year’s interactive and virtual experience, created by artist Hideaki Tsutsui, includes LED display video of bridges, lights, coral and sand, above.