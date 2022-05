Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Monica “Rica” Velasco, an educator at St. Joseph Parish School in Waipahu who has launched initiatives to support teachers and students through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been named Hawaii Catholic Schools Teacher of the Year.

Velasco, a guidance counselor and technology director at the school, was recognized at a May 19 luncheon by Chaminade University and Hawaii Catholic Schools, and awarded a Golden Pineapple trophy, a $1,000 check and $1,000 in gas gift cards from Hele-Par Hawaii. The Augustine Education Foundation also awarded $1,500 to St. Joseph Parish School in recognition of Velasco’s achievement.

Velasco, who has worked at the school for seven years, said in a Chaminade news release that she is grateful and “shocked to receive this recognition, since I work alongside many innovative and outstanding teachers at St. Joseph who inspire me every day. I am passionate about my work and grateful for this acknowledgment, but our team allows us to move mountains.”

As a guidance counselor, Velasco was a leader in launching a social-­emotional learning program at the school after recognizing how the pandemic has affected students’ mental health. In her capacity as technology director, Velasco also organized the launch of the school’s online and hybrid learning platforms.

The Hawaii Catholic Schools Teacher of the Year award is presented annually by Chaminade University, Hawaii Catholic Schools and John C. and Marilou Brogan. Awardees are chosen for exhibiting leadership within the school and community, and engaging in the academic and spiritual development of students, the Chaminade news release said.