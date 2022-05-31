Polynesian Bowl on national TV as lead-up to NFL playoffs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The sixth annual Polynesian Bowl high school football all-star game, scheduled for Jan. 20, 2023, will be broadcast live in primetime on the East Coast on NFL Network for the first time, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced today.

The game will be moved to a Friday and played at Kamehameha’s Kunuiakea Stadium for the second year in a row. Kickoff is 4 p.m.

The broadcast on NFL Network will be part of the network’s lead-up to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs that weekend.

“This is a significant milestone and recognition for the Polynesian community to have the Polynesian Bowl broadcast live in primetime on NFL Network,” chairman and co-founder of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Jesse Sapolu said in a news release. “We thank Commissioner (Roger) Goodell and the National Football League owners for their commitment to sharing our culture. It’s Friday night football in Hawaii.”

The Polynesian Bowl has been played annually in Hawaii since 2017, with the exception of 2021, when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 15 players have been selected in the past three NFL Drafts who made a Polynesian Bowl roster, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (2020 first round, Miami), offensive lineman Penei Sewell (2021 first round, Detroit) and wide receiver Jameson Williams (2022 first round, Detroit).

“From its inception, Honolulu has been proud and honored to be the host city of this signature event featuring many of the finest high school football players in the country,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a news release. “The Polynesian Bowl signifies the excellence and powerful impact Polynesians continue to contribute to modern day football at every level of play.”

Polynesians represent less than half of 1% of the U.S. population, yet roughly 70 Polynesian players are currently on NFL rosters.

The 2022 Polynesian Bowl had five of the top 11 high school players in the country, according to 247sports, led by No. 1-ranked and Offensive Most Valuable Player Travis Hunter, who signed with Jackson State.

The 2023 game has commitments from four of the top 10 prospects in the country — QB Malachi Nelson, a USC commit from Los Alamitos (Calif.); DL David Hicks (uncommitted) from Katy (Texas); QB Nicholaus Iamaleava, a Tennessee commit from Long Beach Poly (Calif.); and uncommitted offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa from IMG Academy in Florida.

Reigning Star-Advertiser All-State Defensive Player of the Year Liona Lefau of Kahuku and Farrington offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu are also committed to the 2023 game.