Polynesian Bowl on national TV as lead-up to NFL playoffs
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Polynesian Bowl on national TV as lead-up to NFL playoffs

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.

The sixth annual Polynesian Bowl high school football all-star game, scheduled for Jan. 20, 2023, will be broadcast live in primetime on the East Coast on NFL Network for the first time, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced today. Read more

Prep baseball players go out in style in Chace Numata All-Star Game

