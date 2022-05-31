Prep baseball players go out in style in Chace Numata All-Star Game

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If this is the career finale for Chance Otsuka, he went out with a bang.

The Mid-Pacific infielder went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and three runs scored as the Aloha Stars rallied for a 13-12 win over the Hawaiian Stars in the second annual Chace Numata All-Star Game on Monday.

A polite crowd of about 100 watched on a sunny, breezy afternoon at Joey DeSa Field.

The Aloha Stars were mostly ILH standouts. Kaikea Harrison also went 3-for-3 for Aloha, smacking two doubles and driving in two runs. In a modified all-star lineup, 11 of their 14 batters had at least one hit.

Aiva Arquette went 1-for-3 with a walk, but also pitched the top of the ninth. Arquette, a signee with Washington like Beau Sylvester, struck out Xaige Lancaster, then surrendered a single by Zen Staszkow. Taven Hathaway then grounded into a 6-4-3 double play.

“They had me down for an inning, so I thought, might as well. The lineups were pretty set. I got to warm up, maybe 20 pitches,” Arquette said. “I haven’t pitched since states. I feel good, really good.”

Each team used nine pitchers for one inning apiece.

Zachary Dando of Maui High had his only hit in his last at-bat. With the bases loaded, he singled to right, scoring Sylvester and Karter Wong to end the game in the ninth.

Jayden Flores socked a two-run homer for Hawaiian in the top of the seventh frame, opening its lead to 11-8. Mason Hirata went 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored.

Wailele Kane-Yates (Kauai) went 2-for-2 for Hawaiian with an RBI, a run and a walk. Kane-Yates also won the catchers’ “Pop Time Showdown” with a time of 1.8 seconds for his best throw from home plate to second base.

“Anything in the 1.8s and 1.9s is good,” game organizer Eric Tokunaga said.

Those are Chace Numata-level numbers.

“He could be as he develops,” Tokunaga said.

Kane-Yates had fierce competition from a group that includes Kodey Shojinaga and Sylvester.

“Beau, you know, the thing about Beau is he had Project Graduation. That says a lot about him, too, because he just wants to play. He didn’t sleep until 7 o’clock this morning, but he come out on time to be where he’s supposed to be,” Tokunaga said.

Shojinaga is an ultimate jack of all trades who happens to be an elite catcher.

“Kodey, again, is the same mentality. He just wants to play and compete,” Tokunaga said.

Nu’u Contrades of the Aloha squad was on a plane to the mainland by Monday night.

“He’s going to a workout. I think it’s in Missouri,” Arquette said.

Arquette leaves Sunday for the West Coast League.

That schedule runs for the next two months.

College players who are incoming freshmen or returning sophomores comprise the league.

Tokunaga has a strong support staff, including assistant coaches for the two teams that included Pal Eldredge, Derek Tatsuno, Lenn Sakata and Dave “Boy” Eldredge.

In the end, the Numata is a classic-tier event for bigger names and those who show enormous potential. Hilo pitcher Hekili Robello, at roughly 6-foot-3 with a fastball that hit 89 mph (according to Tokunaga), faced some of the ILH’s best in successive order: Harrison (double), Arquette (double), Sylvester (pop fly), Wong (strikeout), Shojinaga (double) and Xander Sielken (strikeout). The battle with Sylvester was great viewing, with foul balls galore.

Robello showing the capacity for competing at that level — against a future Pac-12 catcher — could have D-I recruiters in pursuit soon. He plans to play at Santa Rosa Community College.

“I really need to focus more,” Robello said.

Wehiwa Aloy led off for Hawaiian Stars and went 1-for-3. The Baldwin standout struck out against Kahiau Schenk (Saint Louis) and singled against Anson Lazaro (Waiakea).

“I feel good. The atmosphere is amazing. It’s just like home,” said Aloy, who signed with Sacramento State.

Baldwin lost to Waiakea, 3-2, for the state title.

“That was a good game. We should definitely rematch,” he said.

Lancaster enjoyed the moment.

“I like the competition, the atmosphere. It’s very competitive. There’s a lot of talent out here,” the Hilo infielder said.

Waiakea was represented by Kedren Kinzie, Hirata and Dylan Honda. Kinzie had a mammoth season at the plate.

“I was playing with everyone, competing with all the players from around the state. It was fun,” said Kinzie.

Like Kinzie, Hirata will play at Pierce College (Wash.).