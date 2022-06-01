Hawaii Health Department reports 6 new coronavirus-related deaths, 8,124 new infections

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 8,124 new COVID-19 infections over the previous week, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 282,619 cases.

DOH also reported six more deaths, bringing the state’s COVID death toll to 1,457.

The state’s 7-day average of new cases today was reported at 1,210, compared to 1,098 on May 25, representing the 10th consecutive weekly increase.

The state’s average positivity rate, meanwhile, increased to 18.4% from 18.3% last week.

DOH has recorded consecutive positivity rate increases for more than two months. In Honolulu County, the average positivity rate is now at 20.5%, up from 20.1% last week.

By island, there were 5,912 new infections reported on Oahu, 966 on Hawaii island, 624 on Maui, 503 on Kauai, 17 on Molokai and seven on Lanai. Another 95 infections were reported out of state.

The data from today may have been impacted by fewer people testing on Memorial Day on Monday, but DOH said there has been no disruption otherwise.

DOH Director Dr. Libby Char has said the average daily case counts are likely five to six times higher than reported, given that results from home test kits are not officially tallied.

The Healthcare Association of Hawaii counted 182 patients with COVID in hospitals on Monday, up from 151 last Wednesday.

The U.S. Health and Human Services hospital utilization dashboard lists 212 patients with COVID-19 at 24 hospitals in Hawaii today.