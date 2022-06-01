comscore Column: Veto the costly, dirty Senate energy bill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Veto the costly, dirty Senate energy bill

  • By Noel Morin, Sara Bower and Ted Bohlen
  • Today
  • Updated 7:46 p.m.

The state Legislature passed Senate Bill 2510, which is likely to increase electricity rates because it mandates that at least one-third of the renewable electricity generated by systems on each island shall be from “firm renewable energy.” Read more

Previous Story
Column: Does America stand for sanity, or allegiance to guns?

Scroll Up