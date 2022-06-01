comscore Off the News: Late push to save Haiku Stairs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Late push to save Haiku Stairs

  • Today
  • Updated 7:50 p.m.

When the City Council takes up the the debate as scheduled today over the fate of a controversial Kaneohe hiking attraction, the nonprofit Friends of Haiku Stairs hopes that its commissioned poll to gauge community interest will have some impact. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Don’t underestimate risks of long COVID-19; Baby formula maker needs to be reined in; New police chief needs to address gun violence

Scroll Up