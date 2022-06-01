Off the News: Late push to save Haiku Stairs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When the City Council takes up the the debate as scheduled today over the fate of a controversial Kaneohe hiking attraction, the nonprofit Friends of Haiku Stairs hopes that its commissioned poll to gauge community interest will have some impact. Read more

When the City Council takes up the the debate as scheduled today over the fate of a controversial Kaneohe hiking attraction, the nonprofit Friends of Haiku Stairs hopes that its commissioned poll to gauge community interest will have some impact.

But although the survey shows a slim majority favoring the stairs once a “managed access plan” for it is explained, there are still no leads on how such a plan would be financed or carried out. Until those dots are connected, those opposed will have the edge.