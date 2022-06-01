Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Late push to save Haiku Stairs Today Updated 7:50 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! When the City Council takes up the the debate as scheduled today over the fate of a controversial Kaneohe hiking attraction, the nonprofit Friends of Haiku Stairs hopes that its commissioned poll to gauge community interest will have some impact. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. When the City Council takes up the the debate as scheduled today over the fate of a controversial Kaneohe hiking attraction, the nonprofit Friends of Haiku Stairs hopes that its commissioned poll to gauge community interest will have some impact. But although the survey shows a slim majority favoring the stairs once a “managed access plan” for it is explained, there are still no leads on how such a plan would be financed or carried out. Until those dots are connected, those opposed will have the edge. Previous Story Letters: Don’t underestimate risks of long COVID-19; Baby formula maker needs to be reined in; New police chief needs to address gun violence