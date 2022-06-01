comscore Homemade-fireworks explosion kills Puna man | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Homemade-fireworks explosion kills Puna man

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The exact cause of the explosion remains under investigation. Read more

Previous Story
Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i will be an interactive event in lieu of the traditional Ala Moana ceremony

Scroll Up