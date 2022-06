Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Q uestion : Did they drop the red-light cameras? I haven’t heard anything about it for months. Read more

Question: Did they drop the red-light cameras? I haven’t heard anything about it for months.

Answer: No, engineering studies to determine where to place cameras to record vehicles running red lights are behind schedule, but the pilot project has not been scrapped. The studies to select 10 Oahu intersections began in January and had been expected to be finished and made public in March, according to a state Department of Transportation news release in February. However, a DOT spokeswoman said Tuesday that the studies are being finalized and will be posted online this summer.

After the locations are finalized, next steps will include installing signs that alert drivers to the automated enforcement, installing the camera systems, training law enforcement personnel to review the images, and issuing warnings by mail to an offending vehicle’s registered owner, the DOT website says. Warnings will be issued for a period before full enforcement begins.

Q: Regarding reaching the IRS by phone, is there a different number for business taxes?

A: Yes, “for refund information on federal tax returns other than Form 1040, U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, call, toll free, at 800-829-4933,” the IRS website says. This is the business and speciality tax line for calls originating in the United States.

Q: My daughter mailed my federal income tax return for me and mentioned that it was going to a different address than she had mailed hers. We both filed Form 1040 by mail from Oahu. How can I double-­check that I addressed mine correctly?

A: This is not unusual. Hawaii taxpayers using Form 1040 and enclosing a payment mail to an Ohio address, while those using Form 1040 without a payment enclosed mail to a Utah address. You can double-check on the IRS website, at 808ne.ws/irsmail.

Q: I ordered the free COVID-19 test kits but haven’t received them yet. When are they expected to ship?

A: Tests typically ship within seven to 14 days of ordering, according to covid.gov. Orders to Hawaii arrive via Priority Mail.

Auwe

I am confused why there is no enforcement against unleashed dogs at our public parks. Despite signs prohibiting dogs and restricting their presence to certain areas only while leashed, owners disregard these rules, walking their dogs in prohibited areas or, worse, letting them run unleashed. Why have the rules if no one follows them and there is no enforcement? — A reader

Mahalo

Mahalo to those who so generously donated their flowers for “Sew a Lei for Memorial Day” to adorn graves at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. I was one of many volunteers at Honolulu Hale on Friday, and we were kept well supplied with bountiful loads of beautiful blossoms, not only plumeria, but also some crown flower, stephanotis, puakenikeni, dendrobium and others. It was wonderful to string together unblemished, fresh flowers. It seemed so much more than past years. Mahalo also to city’s Department of Parks and Recreation for putting it all together! — Happy volunteer

Mahalo

A big mahalo to the Lave family for assisting me in locating the burial site of family members at Hawaiian Memorial Park on Memorial Day. Loaded with an armful of floral items, I circled a rather large area of the grounds, back and forth, for about 15 minutes, unable to find the family tombstones. Members of the Lave family gathering nearby must have noticed my dilemma, and three members walked over to help me. After locating the grave sites, they also helped me to fill the containers with water for my flowers. Mission accomplished! A heartfelt thank you to the caring Lave family. — Grateful senior

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.