Maui-based Hotel Magic expands to Waikiki

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii-based company Hotel Magic, which opened “The Magical Mystery Show” at the Fairmont Kea Lani three months ago, is a month out from opening its first magic show on Oahu. The venue will be at the Hilton Waikiki Beach Hotel on Kuhio Avenue. Bryan Lynx, vice president of hotel operations, left, and Hotel Magic President and CEO Jonathan Todd.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Only a world-class magician could pull a magic show out of a pandemic. Read more

Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i will be an interactive event in lieu of the traditional Ala Moana ceremony

