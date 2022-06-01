Maui-based Hotel Magic expands to Waikiki

By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:32 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA
The Hawaii-based company Hotel Magic, which opened “The Magical Mystery Show” at the Fairmont Kea Lani three months ago, is a month out from opening its first magic show on Oahu. The venue will be at the Hilton Waikiki Beach Hotel on Kuhio Avenue. Bryan Lynx, vice president of hotel operations, left, and Hotel Magic President and CEO Jonathan Todd.