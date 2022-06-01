comscore North Shore homeowner gets hearing over $92,000 fine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

North Shore homeowner gets hearing over $92,000 fine

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.

The state Board of Land and Natural Resources on Tuesday approved a contested case hearing for a North Shore property owner who faces $92,000 in fines for modifying the beach in front of his two oceanfront homes and refusing to remove sandbags and other debris littering the public beach. Read more

Previous Story
Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i will be an interactive event in lieu of the traditional Ala Moana ceremony

Scroll Up