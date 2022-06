Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mid-Pacific Institute has hired Rebecca Hodge as assistant principal for student life. Hodge has 12 years of experience in the field of education and has held many diverse roles such as teacher, teacher leader, grade-level chair, director and robotics coach. She holds a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Eastern Michigan. In 2015, Hodge received the Excellence in Teaching Award from the Hawaii State Teachers Association and the Mayor’s Award of Recognition for significant contributions to children in Central Oahu.

