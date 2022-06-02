comscore Off the News: No more Elvis-based weddings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: No more Elvis-based weddings

  • Today
  • Updated 7:11 p.m.

Elvis Presley has a special place in the hearts of Hawaii’s people, who hearken back to his 1961 movie, “Blue Hawaii,” and celebrated 1973 concert, “Aloha from Hawaii.” Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Late push to save Haiku Stairs

Scroll Up