Off the News: No more Elvis-based weddings

Elvis Presley has a special place in the hearts of Hawaii’s people, who hearken back to his 1961 movie, “Blue Hawaii,” and celebrated 1973 concert, “Aloha from Hawaii.” The “King” (of rock ’n’ roll) looms large in the imaginations of Las Vegas folks, too, since Elvis impersonators on stage — and in uncounted wedding chapels — are practically identified with the place.

Uh oh, though. The company engaged by Elvis’ estate to control use of his name and likeness is issuing cease-and-desist orders to Vegas chapels who use Elvis impersonators. That’s making operators, well, blue.