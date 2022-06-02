Editorial | Off the News Off the News: No more Elvis-based weddings Today Updated 7:11 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Elvis Presley has a special place in the hearts of Hawaii’s people, who hearken back to his 1961 movie, “Blue Hawaii,” and celebrated 1973 concert, “Aloha from Hawaii.” Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Elvis Presley has a special place in the hearts of Hawaii’s people, who hearken back to his 1961 movie, “Blue Hawaii,” and celebrated 1973 concert, “Aloha from Hawaii.” The “King” (of rock ’n’ roll) looms large in the imaginations of Las Vegas folks, too, since Elvis impersonators on stage — and in uncounted wedding chapels — are practically identified with the place. Uh oh, though. The company engaged by Elvis’ estate to control use of his name and likeness is issuing cease-and-desist orders to Vegas chapels who use Elvis impersonators. That’s making operators, well, blue. Previous Story Off the News: Late push to save Haiku Stairs