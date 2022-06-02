comscore Honolulu City Council unanimously passes $3.22 billion budget | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu City Council unanimously passes $3.22 billion budget

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>“From funding affordable housing to fighting for clean water, the Council stands strong in our commitment toward supporting an equitable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”</strong> <strong>Tommy Waters</strong> <em>Honolulu City Council chair</em>

    “From funding affordable housing to fighting for clean water, the Council stands strong in our commitment toward supporting an equitable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

    Tommy Waters

    Honolulu City Council chair

The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday unanimously passed a $3.22 billion executive operating budget and a $1.03 billion capital improvement plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Read more

