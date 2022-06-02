Honolulu City Council unanimously passes $3.22 billion budget
- By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:45 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STAR-ADVERTISER
“From funding affordable housing to fighting for clean water, the Council stands strong in our commitment toward supporting an equitable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Tommy Waters
Honolulu City Council chair
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree