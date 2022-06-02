comscore Ousted police union official sues SHOPO, alleges blackmail and discrimination | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ousted police union official sues SHOPO, alleges blackmail and discrimination

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JUNE 2021 Robert Cavaco.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JUNE 2021

    Robert Cavaco.

The former vice president of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers is suing the union and its executive board, alleging they conspired to remove him by falsely accusing him of double-dipping into travel funds from the union and the Honolulu Police Department, and blackmailing him with the threat of criminal charges. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Rebecca Hodge

Scroll Up