Pearl Harbor National Memorial to charge parking fees next year
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 11:14 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / JULY 30
The Pearl Harbor National Memorial will begin charging $7 a day for parking at the Arizona Memorial Visitors Center lot starting Jan. 15.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree