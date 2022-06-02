Pearl Harbor National Memorial to charge parking fees next year

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Pearl Harbor National Memorial will begin collecting parking fees next year. The National Park Service announced Wednesday that it would begin charging $7 a day to visitors beginning Jan. 15. Read more

The Pearl Harbor National Memorial will begin collecting parking fees next year. The National Park Service announced Wednesday that it would begin charging $7 a day to visitors beginning Jan. 15.

“Generated revenue would support the park’s recurring maintenance needs and upkeep on the USS Arizona Memorial as well as park sites on Ford Island, including the USS Utah, USS Oklahoma memorials, and historic Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Bungalows,” the NPS said in a news release. “This fee would also fund operation of the parking lots and enhance visitor services such as security, exhibits, and leveraging technology to better reach a more modern audience.”

Under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act, NPS sites collecting fees can retain 80% of the revenue to support projects locally with the remainder used for projects throughout the NPS. The NPS said that it would release details on how to pay the parking fee at a later date.

Entrance into the Pearl Harbor National Memorial and the USS Arizona Memorial program will remain free.