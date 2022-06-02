comscore Pearl Harbor National Memorial to charge parking fees next year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Pearl Harbor National Memorial to charge parking fees next year

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / JULY 30 The Pearl Harbor National Memorial will begin charging $7 a day for parking at the Arizona Memorial Visitors Center lot starting Jan. 15.

    GEORGE F. LEE / JULY 30

    The Pearl Harbor National Memorial will begin charging $7 a day for parking at the Arizona Memorial Visitors Center lot starting Jan. 15.

The Pearl Harbor National Memorial will begin collecting parking fees next year. The National Park Service announced Wednesday that it would begin charging $7 a day to visitors beginning Jan. 15. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Rebecca Hodge

Scroll Up