Hawaii Beat | Sports

3 University of Hawaii water polo players honored

By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Updated 11:17 p.m.

Three Rainbow Wahine water polo players were named to the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches All-America team.

Elyse Lemay-Lavoie garnered a second team honor for the second time in her career after leading Hawaii with 43 goals and two Big West Player of the Week awards.

Morgan McDowall was named to the third-team in her first season. McDowall finished with the best single-season shooting percentage (.667) in school history and earned the first team All-Big West honors and the Big West Freshman of the Year Award.

Lara Luka ended her season as the team's point and assist leader, earning her an honorable mention.

Stephens named to lead UH swim program

Michael Stephens has been named head coach for the Hawaii men's and women's swimming and diving program.

Stephens previously coached nine seasons at Boston College, with the last five as head coach. Under Stephens's guidance, the Eagles established more than 170 school records, with 18 set this past spring's Atlantic Coast Conference Championships.

Stephens will head an athletic program at UH that has won five women's conference titles in the past six years and two men's titles since 2019.