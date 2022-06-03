Tripler, Hawaii health officials investigate ‘probable case’ of monkeypox

Tripler Army Medical Center and Hawaii Department of Health officials said this morning that they are investigating a “probable case” of monkeypox in an Oahu resident. If confirmed, it would be Hawaii’s first case of the infectious disease that has spread globally and across the country.

Claudia Lamantia, a Tripler spokesperson, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that they are awaiting test results from a patient who was admitted, and is in isolation. She said she had no other information to release on the patient.

State health officials said they have identified “one probable case of monkeypox” in an adult Oahu resident who is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

The individual had symptoms consistent with monkeypox and recently traveled to an area with confirmed cases, state officials said.

Testing completed by the State Laboratories Division detected orthopoxvirus; monkeypox is a type of orthopoxvirus. Confirmatory tests will be performed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention next week, officials said.

“Monkeypox does not spread easily from person to person, and the risk remains low for most Hawaii residents,” state epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said in a news release. “DOH continues case investigation and is coordinating with federal authorities to ensure that Hawaii has the resources we need to prevent and treat monkeypox infection.”

Health officials describe monkeypox as a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus. Infection begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes, and progresses to a rash or sores, often on the hands, feet, chest, face, or genitals, they said, adding that patients generally become ill within 21 days of exposure.

Monkeypox can spread through close, prolonged contact with an infected person or animal, but it is not sexually transmitted. This includes direct contact with body fluids, lesion material, or items used by someone with monkeypox. Monkeypox can be spread through large respiratory droplets. These droplets generally cannot travel more than a few feet, so prolonged face-to-face contact is required, according to the health department.

Nationally, the CDC has reported that many cases have been among gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men. However, anyone who has been in close contact with someone with monkeypox is at higher risk of infection, state officials said.

Individuals with symptoms consistent with monkeypox should immediately contact their healthcare provider, they said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said today that genetic analysis of recent monkeypox cases suggests there are two distinct strains in the U.S.

Last month, cases began emerging in Europe and the United States. Many — but not all — of those who contracted the virus had traveled internationally, and health officials in a growing number of countries are investigating, the Associated Press reported.

As of today, the U.S. had identified at least 20 cases in 11 states, not including Hawaii. Hundreds of other cases have been found in other countries, according to the AP.