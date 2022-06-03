Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Curbing governor’s emergency powers Today Updated 6:14 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! If “probably OK with” means “yes, I will approve,” Gov. David Ige will allow a new statute giving Hawaii lawmakers the ability to partly or fully end a governor-declared state of emergency. He should. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. If “probably OK with” means “yes, I will approve,” Gov. David Ige will allow a new statute giving Hawaii lawmakers the ability to partly or fully end a governor-declared state of emergency. He should. The bill now on Ige’s desk arose from dissatisfaction over a slew of laws suspended during the COVID-19 crisis — among them, access to public records — as Ige repeatedly extended 60-day emergency declarations between 2020 and 2022. It allows a governor to re-declare a state of emergency that has been terminated, but gives legislators, and theoretically their constituents, some say in the matter. Previous Story Off the News: No more Elvis-based weddings