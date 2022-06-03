Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Pearl Harbor’s new parking fee Today Updated 11:34 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Free parking is an endangered species at Oahu attractions. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Free parking is an endangered species at Oahu attractions. Now the National Park Service has joined the trend toward monetizing parking lots, announcing that a $7-per-day fee would be charged for visitors to the Pearl Harbor National Memorial. Given all the repair work dockside of the USS Arizona, NPS likely can use the revenue. This takes effect Jan. 15. Perhaps visitors, at least those coming from the West Side, soon thereafter could ride the rail as far as Aloha Stadium, and avoid the fee. Previous Story Off the News: No more Elvis-based weddings