Off the News: Pearl Harbor’s new parking fee

Free parking is an endangered species at Oahu attractions. Now the National Park Service has joined the trend toward monetizing parking lots, announcing that a $7-per-day fee would be charged for visitors to the Pearl Harbor National Memorial. Given all the repair work dockside of the USS Arizona, NPS likely can use the revenue.

This takes effect Jan. 15. Perhaps visitors, at least those coming from the West Side, soon thereafter could ride the rail as far as Aloha Stadium, and avoid the fee.