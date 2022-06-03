comscore COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5 nearing final OK | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5 nearing final OK

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / NOV. 13 COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 are expected this summer. A keiki vaccination clinic for kids ages 5-17 is held by Hawaii Pacific Health at Aloha Stadium.

    JAMM AQUINO / NOV. 13

    COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 are expected this summer. A keiki vaccination clinic for kids ages 5-17 is held by Hawaii Pacific Health at Aloha Stadium.

The long-awaited COVID-19 vaccines for keiki under 5 years old appear to be on the horizon this summer. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s 7-day average COVID-19 cases rise for 10th week in a row

Scroll Up