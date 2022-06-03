comscore Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau loses contract to Hawaiian nonprofit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau loses contract to Hawaiian nonprofit

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority has awarded the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement its lucrative contract to market the state to U.S. visitors — a major blow to the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau, which has held the job for years and was originally chosen to retain the post in a multiyear, $100 million deal. Read more

