TheBus and Handi-Van riders to see fare increases

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.
  Upcoming changes at TheBus will affect daily, monthly and annual passes for adults, youths, seniors and the handicapped. Passengers boarded a bus Thursday near the state Capitol.

  The city Wednesday announced significant increases in the fares for both TheBus and TheHandi-Van, above, starting July 1. The upcoming fare changes include daily, monthly and annual passes for adult, youth, senior and disability fares.

  "This year, of course, we have been particularly impacted by the increase in fuel. As a department, we are going to offer the best service we can, both on the bus and rail." Roger Morton, Director, Department of Transportation Services

    This year, of course, we have been particularly impacted by the increase in fuel. As a department, we are going to offer the best service we can, both on the bus and rail.”

    Roger Morton

    Director, Department of Transportation Services

The cost of riding TheBus and TheHandi-­Van will increase significantly July 1, anywhere from 9% to 233%, depending on the type of fare. Read more

