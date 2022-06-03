Rainbow Wahine add a Cowell of their own

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Another Cowell will take the Teraflex for the University of Hawaii, as Rainbow Wahine volleyball coach Robyn Ah Mow announced the addition of Chandler Cowell to the roster for the 2022 season.

Cowell, the younger sister of former UH men’s volleyball All-American Colton Cowell, will have two years of eligibility after beginning her collegiate career at St. Mary’s.

The 5-foot-10 Cowell led the Gaels with 219 kills, averaging 2.52 per set, tied for tops on St. Mary’s. She also finished third on the team with 20 service aces and 174 digs while adding 37 total blocks. She recorded 13 matches with at least 10 kills. Cowell earned her bachelor’s degree in communications this spring and will enroll in the master’s program for communications at Hawaii this fall.

“Chandler is an athletic and agile pin-hitter who will add experience to our team,” Ah Mow said. “She is a homegrown athlete who knew exactly what she wanted when she entered the portal. Chandler is determined, focused and is just the type of student-athlete we want to help grow the culture of Rainbow Wahine volleyball.”

Cowell was a four-year letterwinner at King Kekaulike on Maui. She helped lead Na Ali’i to a fourth-place finish in the 2016 state tournament, and led the team to three-straight MIL titles from 2014 to 2016. In 2016, she also earned Star-Advertiser All-State first-team honors and was voted to the HHSAA all-tournament team.

“I could not be more excited and am humbled to be returning home to play for the University of Hawaii,” Cowell said in a statement issued through the school. “It has always been a dream of mine that is now becoming a reality. I look forward to playing alongside some amazing players and to be coached by a phenomenal coaching staff.”