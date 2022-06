Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After simplifying his approach, University of Hawaii pitcher Blaze Koali‘i Pontes became simply one of the best of the Big West.

On Thursday, Pontes was named to the All-Big West Conference’s first team for baseball.

UH second baseman Stone Miyao was selected to the second team. Catcher DallasJ Duarte, center fielder Cole Cabrera and utility player Kyson Donahue received honorable mention.

“Just awesome,” Pontes said of the first-team selection. “It’s an awesome feeling. Blessed to get that recognition, seeing all the hard work that was put in come out and show.”

Pontes endured an injury in fall training, then struggled in his first eight appearances (7.44 ERA, 2.26 WHIP), low-lighted by relinquishing a two-run lead in the ninth against Long Beach State.

And Pontes was ablaze after that. In the next 57 innings, he posted a 1.89 ERA and 0.95 WHIP while striking out 11.1 per nine innings.

“Just going back to simplifying the game,” Pontes said of his turnaround. “I was thinking too much that I needed to do too much. Just going back to attacking my lanes and controlling my breath and going back to what I used to do to be successful: pitching to contact, pitching to weak contact, and not walking guys, and filling up the zone, and trusting my stuff.”

He was able to maintain his velocity — low-90s to mid-90s — deeper into games. He also relied on a change-up that frustrated left-handed hitters and a sharp-breaking slider. Pontes said he first learned the slider from former UH closer Dylan Thomas. “The last couple years, I said, ‘You know what, I’m going to try it out and try to make it my own,’” Pontes said. “It is what it is now.”

After moving into the Rainbow Warriors’ starting rotation, Pontes went 4-1 with 2.09 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. The junior right-hander averaged 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings in seven starts. The ’Bows were 5-2 in games in which Pontes started. In Big West games, Pontes ranked third with a 1.90 ERA in 52 innings over six games.

“It truly was a special season,” UH pitching coach Mathew Troupe said of Pontes. “The type of work ethic and, honestly, mental fortitude and strength to push through that, and not let it keep him down — to stay confident, to stay convicted — he did that. That’s what makes it super special. If you’re just dominant from beginning to end, you’re just dominant. It’s much harder to do it when you find a little patch where you’re struggling, and the fact he moved right through it and finished the way he did.”

Miyao was known as much for athleticism and hustle as his stylish short pants. Miyao hit .305 in 28 Big West games.

“To get second team is a huge accomplishment,” UH coach Rich Hill said of Miyao. “It’s more of a testament to his mental toughness, day in and day out.”

Duarte helped stabilize a young pitching staff, threw out 42.9% of runners on steal attempts, hit .321 in 20 Big West games, and batted .588 with a runner on third and less than two outs.

“He was that front-line guy who caught every game (until a late-season injury),” Hill said. “Premium position guy who was great on defense and coming off that (preseason) shoulder injury, to boot. He was one of our more productive offensive players.”

Cabrera, who transferred from Cal Poly last summer, started all 52 games, and led the ’Bows in runs (40), walks (32) and steals (14) while not committing an error in 105 chances.

“Cole meant everything to us this year,” Hill said. “The way he roamed center field was especially impressive.”

After going to the 2021 College World Series with Arizona, Donahue transferred to UH. Donahue played five positions and hit .283 with three home runs against Big West opponents.

“Kyson really came on this year,” Hill said. “He was that super utility guy who was so valuable to our team, He was awesome.”