comscore Column: Na wai lā ka make a ka pū? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Kauakukalahale

Column: Na wai lā ka make a ka pū?

  • By na Laiana Wong
  • Today
  • Updated 10:04 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Dozens of high school students at Miguel Contreras Learning Complex walked out to show their support for students and families in Uvalde, Texas, by rallying outside Los Angeles City Hall on Tuesday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Dozens of high school students at Miguel Contreras Learning Complex walked out to show their support for students and families in Uvalde, Texas, by rallying outside Los Angeles City Hall on Tuesday.

Synopsis: If guns don’t kill people, but people kill people, how can good guys with guns protect against bad guys with guns? Aren’t they both people carrying guns? Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Pearl Harbor’s new parking fee

Scroll Up