Column: Na wai lā ka make a ka pū?
- By na Laiana Wong
-
Today
- Updated 10:04 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dozens of high school students at Miguel Contreras Learning Complex walked out to show their support for students and families in Uvalde, Texas, by rallying outside Los Angeles City Hall on Tuesday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree