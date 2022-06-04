Column: Na wai lā ka make a ka pū?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Aloha mai nö käkou e nä makamaka heluhelu. I këlä hapa makahiki nei i hala, he nui loa ka poæe i æeha a i make paha i ke kï æia i ka pü. Wahi a ka U.S. Congressional Research Service, aia a make he ‘ehä a æoi luaahi, a laila wale nö e helu æia ai ua hanana nei he kï pü nui “mass shooting.” I loko o ka hapa mua o këia makahiki e holo nei, he 233 ka heluna o nä kï pü nui æana. A i ka hala mai o këlä me këia makahiki, e piæi ana nö ia heluna. No nä pilikana a me nä hoa pili o ia mau luaahi, he luæuluæu wale ka naæau me ka mänaæonaæo i ke ‘ano weliweli o këia au e laha nei ka æino. A i loko nö o ka nui hauwalaæau a ka poæe e koikoi aku nei i ke aupuni æAmelika e kau i känäwai e hoæëmi ai i ka nui o nä pü e küæai æia nei i ka lehulehu, aia nö kauwahi poæe küæëæë i ia manaæo no nä kumu like æole, e laæa ka Päkuæina Hoæololi æElua o ke Kumukänawai o æAmilika näna e mälama i ia pono. I æaneæi naæe, e nänä käkou i këlä nïnau e kau ana i luna nei, æo ia hoæi: Na wai lä ka make a ka pü?

Wahi a ka poæe käkoæo i ka pono o ka lehulehu e häpai ai i ka pü, æaæole na ka pü e pepehi i ke kanaka, na ke kanaka nö e pepehi ke kanaka. Me he mea lä, æaæohe mana o ka pü ma loko o ia hana. Noæu iho, he nui ke kökua hewa a ka pü ma ia hana. æOi aku käna make ma mua o ka pahi a me ka pöhaku paha. I ka wä kahiko o ko käkou pae æäina nei, nui ke kaua æana o nä aliæi. æO nä mea kaua, æo ia hoæi, æo ka ihe æoe, ka pahoa æoe, ka läæau pälau, a pëlä aku. Aia nö a hiki mai nä haole, æo Isaac Davis a me John Young, höæea pü mai nä pü. Na läua æo Kamehameha I i kökua, a ua lilo ka pü he mea pepehi nui i ka æenemi æoiai æo ia ma kahi mamao. Ua lilo ka pü i mea e kuko nui æia e nä aliæi.

Ua æike mua paha æoukou e nä makamaka heluhelu, aia ko æoukou mea käkau ma ka æaoæao küæë pü. He mea maopopo naæe, i ka wä i hiki mai ai nä haole i Hawaiæi nei, hiki pü mai me ia mea he pü, a he pükuniahi hoæi. He mau mea kaua ia i kökua iä Kamehameha i ka naæi æana i nä aupuni like æole o ko käkou pae æäina. Inä æaæohe äna pü, inä paha ua häæule pahü kona manaæo naæi aupuni. I loko o kona külana kiæekiæe ma ko käkou moæolelo, æo ia mau nö koæu manaæo küæë i ia mea he pü, a pëia pü me ka pepehi kanaka.

Inä e kï aku au i ka pü a e make auaneæi kekahi kanaka, naæu nö këlä make, æaæole na ka pü. He keu ke aloha æole! Akä, æeæole këlä pü, ola ai ia kanaka. Inä e limanui æia mai au e kekahi kaæaka, a he küpale kaæu i kuæu kino, e aho paha ka pale aku me ka lima, ka läæau, a mea æë aæe paha e make æole ai æo ia ala. æO nä kï pü nui æana e mähuahua nei ma æAmelika, æaæole ia he küpale i ke ola. He hana æino wale naæe ia i kekahi poæe i pakalaki i ka loaæa mai i kahi kanaka æino. æAæole ia he kaua a he naæi aupuni paha. æAæole ia he hakakä i mähanahana maila.æAæole hoæi ia he kaupale wale aku i kahi æenemi e æonou poæo mai ana i loko o ko haæi koæa. He hana æino ia e hana æino wale ai nö.

Inä æaæole loaæa ia mea he pü, aia ana ka nui o ka æeha i ka lawelawe æia he alo a he alo, a e hapa mai ana ka nui o ka poæe make. Wahi a ka lohe, inä he kanaka pono ka mea häpai pü, hiki iä ia ke pale aku i ke kanaka æino häpai pü. Pü Lü Kekë! E käpae æia ka pü!

