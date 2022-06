Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The steady rise in COVID-19 case numbers in Hawaii — 10 weeks in a row now — cannot be ignored. But some people seem to be trying.

Crowds of unmasked people in close quarters appear to once again be the norm. Restaurants are packed. Movies and live theater are back in swing. So are Memorial Day gatherings and graduation parties.

It’s as if the lifting of mandates has not only lifted our worn-down spirits, but also our concern about the virus and its potentially dangerous effects. The former is welcome, the latter unwise.

Yes, the current dominant omicron subvariant, BA.2, isn’t as virulent as previous versions; most infected people seem to suffer some cold and flu symptoms, but avoid hospitalization. But it’s more contagious, and the numbers bear that out.

This week’s seven-day average of new coronavirus cases was 1,210 per day, up from last week’s 1,098, according to the state Department of Health. Hospitalizations logged in at 189, up from 151 the previous week.

These are not dramatic numbers, but they disguise the bigger picture. For instance:

>> Medical experts believe actual case numbers are much higher — perhaps four to five times higher — because of a high number of unreported home tests.

>> Last week, Hawaii ranked the highest among the states for per capita infection rates, according to The New York Times database. For much of the pandemic, Hawaii ranked the lowest, thanks to widespread compliance with strict mandates.

>> While Hawaii’s two-shot vaccination rate is 77%, our rate for boosters is flagging: Only 41% got the first booster and 7% the second. As the initial vaccine series wears off, boosters are critical to keeping people out of the hospital and perhaps limiting spread.

It’s important to recognize that, depending on how many risks you take, you can catch COVID-19 even if you’re vaccinated and boosted. You can catch COVID more than once. You can spread it even if you’re asymptomatic. You can develop long COVID, a poorly understood condition that can affect your health for years to come. And it’s not just you.

Everyone exposed to an infected person becomes a potential spreader, and must isolate and test, test, test.

Hundreds of local caregivers and hospital staff have not shown up for work, either because they’ve been infected or are isolating after exposure. This can seriously affect access to medical care, especially in emergency rooms.

Still not sure what to do? First, if you haven’t already, get up to speed on vaccinations. Everyone age 5 and up is eligible. Definitely get a booster if you can.

Learn how to use home testing effectively, and what to do if you’re infected or exposed.

Wear an N95 mask indoors, keep your distance and your hands clean. Be safe out there.