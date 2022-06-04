comscore New law restores firearm inspection requirements in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New law restores firearm inspection requirements in Hawaii

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.

State firearm inspection requirements that were struck down in federal court in 2021 have been temporarily restored after Gov. David Ige signed House Bill 2075 into law Friday. Read more

