New law restores firearm inspection requirements in Hawaii

State firearm inspection requirements that were struck down in federal court in 2021 have been temporarily restored after Gov. David Ige signed House Bill 2075 into law Friday. Read more

The measure is meant to reduce illegal gun ownership and improve public safety by requiring in-person inspections of firearms that are imported into the state, made with 3D printers or obtained through a private transfer between people.

Hawaii has among the strictest gun laws in the country and among the lowest rates of gun violence. Following recent mass shootings in other parts of the country, Ige said HB 2075 will help keep Hawaii safe.

“In the wake of the tragic mass shootings in Uvalde Texas, Tulsa Oklahoma and in so many other cities across the U.S., and a week after a shooting injured four in Honolulu — it is more important than ever that the State of Hawai‘i takes action against gun violence,” Ige said in a statement. “Hawai‘i has one of the lowest rates of gun violence in America, and this new law is key in helping law enforcement keep our communities safe.”

The new law, which sunsets June 30, 2025, restores inspection requirements that were deemed unconstitutional in August by U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright in response to a lawsuit filed by members of the Hawaii Firearms Coalition against former state Attorney General Clare Connors.

The lawsuit argued that two state laws — one that sets a 10-day expiration for permits to buy a handgun and another that requires physical gun inspections — violated the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gives citizens the right to bear arms.

Seabright wrote in his order that the state failed to provide any evidence the requirements would help improve public safety.

The 10-day permit expiration remains in effect while the state appeals the ruling, but gun inspections were suspended — until Friday’s action by Ige.

Prior to the court ruling, gun owners and advocates complained about long lines and having to make multiple trips to police stations for firearm permits and registration. Since the court order, buying and registering a gun has required only a single trip to police stations and resulted in shorter lines.

“It’s become a lot more convenient for gun owners to register firearms; it’s become a lot quicker, simpler,” said Andrew Roberts of the Hawaii Firearms Coalition.

He said the group likely will take further legal action challenging the new law.