>> Hawaii Executive Collaborative, a nonprofit comprising the state’s leading business and civic leaders committed to addressing systemic issues, has hired Kimberly Vierra as its director of communications and programs. Prior to joining Hawaii Executive Collaborative, Vierra served as a strategic marketing and communications consultant, producing engaging multiplatform content for nonprofit clients. Previously, she served as the director of communications at Hawaii Community Foundation.

>> Hawaii Energy has appointed Caroline Carl as its executive director. Carl had been serving as interim executive director since March 22. She succeeds Brian Kea­loha, who served as executive director of Hawaii Energy for six years. Carl first joined Hawaii Energy in 2011 as the Hawaii County energy adviser. She also served as residential program manager and director of residential and transformational programs, before transitioning to deputy director in 2015. Prior to joining Hawaii Energy, Carl coordinated reef education programs and water quality monitoring efforts at the Kohala Center for nearly three years.

