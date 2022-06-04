comscore State claims major victory in developer’s $360M suit involving Big Island housing project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
State claims major victory in developer’s $360M suit involving Big Island housing project

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.
  The Villages of Aina Le'a, a subdivision development on Hawaii island, as seen in 2016.

    The Villages of Aina Le‘a, a subdivision development on Hawaii island, as seen in 2016.

A federal judge has dismissed a 2017 lawsuit filed by a company seeking $360 million from the state over an adverse regulatory action involving a mostly undeveloped $1 billion Hawaii island housing project. Read more

