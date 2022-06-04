Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 11:41 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY PADDLING ‘Na Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a, Manu O Ke Kai: 8 a.m., at Haleiwa Beach Park. SUNDAY PADDLING Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Clement D. Pai‘aina Regatta, 8 a.m., at Keehi Lag oon Beach Park BULLETIN BOARD COACHING Radford High School: is seeking a girls volleyball head coach. Applicants should have head coaching experience on the high school level, as well as good organizational skills, being a team player, and communication skills with parents are some qualities that will be evaluated. Please send resumes to kelly.sur@k12.hi.us. No phone calls please. Taking resumes until Sunday. Kaimuki High School: is seeking head coaches in Air Riflery and Wrestling. Please contact the athletic department at 808-733-4924 for information. Saint Louis School: is seeking head coach for wrestling program. Please send resume to ckonishi@saintlouishawaii.org. Any questions please feel free to call (808) 739-4855. Previous Story University of Hawaii’s Blaze Koali’i Pontes named to Big West first team