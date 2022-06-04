Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

PADDLING

‘Na Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a, Manu O Ke Kai: 8 a.m., at Haleiwa Beach Park.

SUNDAY

PADDLING

Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Clement D. Pai‘aina Regatta, 8 a.m., at Keehi Lag oon Beach Park

BULLETIN BOARD

COACHING

Radford High School: is seeking a girls volleyball head coach. Applicants should have head coaching experience on the high school level, as well as good organizational skills, being a team player, and communication skills with parents are some qualities that will be evaluated. Please send resumes to kelly.sur@k12.hi.us. No phone calls please. Taking resumes until Sunday.

Kaimuki High School: is seeking head coaches in Air Riflery and Wrestling. Please contact the athletic department at 808-733-4924 for information.

Saint Louis School: is seeking head coach for wrestling program. Please send resume to ckonishi@saintlouishawaii.org. Any questions please feel free to call (808) 739-4855.