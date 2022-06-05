Column: Incoming Honolulu police chief says he is prepared to help build a better department

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Just over one week ago, on May 23, I was selected as the chief of the Honolulu Police Department where I began my professional career 40 years ago. I am proud to be chosen to lead the department during these challenging times, and appreciate the Honolulu Police Commission’s recognition of the blend of local knowledge, leadership experience, and commitment to public safety I have offered.

Within two days, my appointment was clouded by the arrest of my 36-year-old son, Zane, on an assault charge. The arrest exposed a very private pain that my family has been living with for many years. However, it also showed that the HPD I will lead is doing what the public expects, which is to treat everyone equally with no favoritism or special treatment. The patrol officers and supervisors at the scene conducted themselves as they would with any other arrested person, as did the detectives who brought the case to the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office for charges.

While many have expressed support for my family, others have publicly suggested that I can no longer credibly lead the department. This could not be further from the truth. I have a proven record of leading complex organizations, as I did at the State Department of Defense and in Afghanistan.

During my meeting with the Honolulu Police Commission, I did not disclose that I had an adult son who had issues with substance abuse or had a criminal record. At the time, I knew of some of Zane’s early traffic infractions, but I was not aware of nor did my son advise me or my wife (Zane’s stepmother) of his lengthy traffic and criminal record. Further, I was not aware of the extent of his substance abuse issues because I have not seen him in three years and have only spoken with him twice via phone during that time.

I want to commend the members of the Honolulu Police Department who were involved with the incident regarding my son. Their steadfastness and commitment to public safety were demonstrated by their actions and ensuring that the victim was provided with medical attention.

This is exactly the HPD that I desired to lead when I submitted my application to be the next HPD chief almost one year ago.

My vision for HPD is not for just the five years of my first term but for the next 20 years. My initial priorities are to expand recruiting efforts with the goal of filling the 300 officer vacancies, reallocating personnel within the department with an emphasis on patrol and investigations, and using technology and federal and state partnerships to reduce the violent crime plaguing our City and County of Honolulu.

I have already begun meeting with staff and our HPD retiree ohana to catch up on the dynamics of the department I left 20 years ago. I have met with union leaders to better understand the issues they have so forthrightly raised. These conversations have only increased my commitment to unite HPD behind a strategic plan that tackles our urgent issues and strengthens the department’s relationship with every neighborhood and community on Oahu.

I am committed to working tirelessly to achieve an accountable and transparent Honolulu Police Department that we can all be proud of.

Arthur “Joe” Logan is the incoming chief of the Honolulu Police Department; he is a a former adjutant general of the Hawaii National Guard.