Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Kang-ho asks Se-ran about relationship on ‘Dearest Lady’ By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! COURTESY JEFF CHUNG Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV. This week’s synopses: Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. This week’s synopses “Dearest Lady” Episodes 21-22 6:40 p.m. today Young-kwang gets upset after seeing Kang-ho wearing a shirt that he designed. Kang-ho asks Se-ran about her relationship with Yoon-taek. Mal-sook overhears Gyu-chan’s voice while talking to Bo-bae. Episodes 23-24 7:45 p.m. today Young-kwang questions Kang-ho about his relationship with Ah-reum. Kang-ho tells him to mind his own business. Bo-bae is surrounded by her fans but is still upset over Gyu-chan’s jealous demeanor. Ah-reum thinks about her father’s and Heung-gia’s relationship. Ah-reum decides to move into Gyu-chan’s after Bo-bae’s wedding. “Girls’ Generation 1979” Episode 5 6:45 p.m. Monday Jeonghui can’t help being moved by Son Jin’s kindness. Dongmun tries every which way to change Jeonghui’s feelings. When rumors about Hyeju’s father circulate at school, Mansang starts keeping tabs on Hyeju. On top of that, a rumor starts about Hyeju and Yeongchun. Episode 6 6:50 p.m. Tuesday Animosity against Hyeju grows between her friends and teacher. Jeonghui looks on helplessly. When Hyeju’s father collapses, Jeonghui opens her heart to Hyeju again. Jeonghui goes to the movies with Son Jin, where she sees her father and aunt. “You Are Too Much” Episode 19 7:45 p.m. Wednesday Jina feigns ignorance about Gyongsu. Sunghwan tells Jina they should leave everything behind and get out of town. Jina tells Sunghwan she will never marry a nobody. Disappointed, Sunghwan tells Jina they should break up. Episode 20 7:45 p.m. Thursday Hyunjoon seeks out Haedang’s boyfriend Gyongsu. Jina makes a major mistake during a live broadcast. She wallows in her mistake at a bar where she meets Haedang. “Kim Suro, the Iron King” Episode 13 7:50 p.m. Friday Ahyo and Suro finally rendezvous. Suro regains strength with Hwang-og’s nursing. Talhae discovers Suro has survived. He threatens Ahyo to find out Suro’s whereabouts. Suro remains at Neukdo Harbor to emancipate the slaves. He learns shipbuilding and tries to build ships with them. Episode 14 7:50 p.m. Saturday Jungyunbee and Yishiashi take Ilsoe to produce metal. Shingui Ghan blames Yeomsachi and warns him that punishment will be meted out. Talhae buys up all the iron nails to prevent iron production. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story Column: Pesticides: how they’re regulated, how we can limit what we ingest