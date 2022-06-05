Ke‘alohi International Piano Competition brings top-level artists to Hawaii
By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
COURTESY PHOTOS
The Ke‘alohi International Piano Competition will feature 15 pianists aged 18 to 29, selected from 35 applicants’ taped auditions, in three rounds of competition.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Pianist Lisa Nakamichi is the founder of the Ke‘alohi International Piano Competition, a new event that is bringing up-and-coming pianists from around the world to Hawaii for a three-round competition. Jairus Rhoades is a Punahou School graduate who was selected to compete.