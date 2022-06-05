comscore Hawaii gas prices are up 39% from a year ago | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii gas prices are up 39% from a year ago

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.
  People filled their tanks Friday at an Aloha Gas station along Fort Weaver Road in Ewa Beach.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    People filled their tanks Friday at an Aloha Gas station along Fort Weaver Road in Ewa Beach.

  Dwayne Rizando filled up his vehicle at an Aloha Gas station located along Fort Weaver Road in Ewa Beach on Friday. Rizando says it costs him about $90 for a full tank now.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Dwayne Rizando filled up his vehicle at an Aloha Gas station located along Fort Weaver Road in Ewa Beach on Friday. Rizando says it costs him about $90 for a full tank now.

  The price for regular gas at a 76 station along Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City on Friday was $5.44 per gallon.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The price for regular gas at a 76 station along Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City on Friday was $5.44 per gallon.

For a midsize car with a 15-gallon tank, it would have cost $59.10 to fill up a year ago compared with $81.90 on Friday, based on the state average. Read more

