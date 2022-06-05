comscore Manu O Ke Kai wins on momentous day in paddling | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Manu O Ke Kai wins on momentous day in paddling

  • By Kyle Galdeira Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Crew members began paddling at the start of the boys 15 event during the Manu O Ke Kai Hui Wa‘a regatta in Haleiwa on Saturday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Crew members began paddling at the start of the boys 15 event during the Manu O Ke Kai Hui Wa‘a regatta in Haleiwa on Saturday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM More than a thousand canoe club members returned to the beach for the first paddling competition in two years in Haleiwa on Saturday. Crews completed in the season-opening Manu O Ke Kai Hui Wa‘a regatta

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    More than a thousand canoe club members returned to the beach for the first paddling competition in two years in Haleiwa on Saturday. Crews completed in the season-opening Manu O Ke Kai Hui Wa‘a regatta

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The girls of Kamehameha race to a first-place finish in the girls 18 event.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The girls of Kamehameha race to a first-place finish in the girls 18 event.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The crew from Waikiki Yacht Club races towards a first-place finish in the boys 15 event.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The crew from Waikiki Yacht Club races towards a first-place finish in the boys 15 event.

Following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, outrigger canoe paddlers returned to the water Saturday for Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a’s season-opening Manu O Ke Kai Regatta. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - June 4, 2022

Scroll Up