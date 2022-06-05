Manu O Ke Kai wins on momentous day in paddling

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For Makana Clarke and hundreds of outrigger canoe paddlers, supporters and onlookers who gathered at Haleiwa Beach Park for opening day of the summer regatta season, seeing the sand packed with tents and everyone from keiki to kupuna enjoying a full day of competition and camaraderie resulted in a “happy heart.”

Following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, outrigger canoe paddlers returned to the water Saturday for Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a’s season-opening Manu O Ke Kai Regatta. The event marked a momentous occasion for paddlers who have rediscovered the rhythm and rigor necessary to practice and compete in the six-person canoes, including Clarke, who switched clubs from Manu O Ke Kai to neighboring Haleiwa Outrigger after relocating to and returning from Arizona during the pandemic.

“It’s so nice to see people on the beach, and it has been exciting to be part of a growing club as we build the cohesiveness,” said Clarke, who was part of Haleiwa Outrigger’s victorious women’s 50 and freshman crews. “Coming back after two years away from competing, we’ve really fostered the idea of ‘‘ohana wa‘a,’ where we care for each other in the canoe, as well as outside of practices and races. That approach has led to a positive start to this season.”

By relying on a base of veteran outrigger canoe paddlers coupled with a consistent infusion of new talent, three-time defending Hui Wa‘a champion Manu O Ke Kai benefited from its successful winning formula and extended its undefeated run to 22 consecutive regatta victories, a streak that dates to 2017.

Manu O Ke Kai, the three-time defending Hui Wa‘a AAA Division (25-plus events) champion, secured the large division trophy with 166 points, and held off Na Keiki O Ka Mo‘i (132 points), winners of six of the past 10 Hui Wa‘a championships. Manu fell behind early to Ka Mo‘i, which won nine of the day’s first 20 races, thanks in large part to a reinvigorated youth program, but the orange-and-white-clad club chipped away and took the lead by notching a regatta-high 13 victories.

Manu O Ke Kai is the latest Hui Wa‘a club to enjoy a dynastic run. Prior to Manu’s league three-peat, Ka Mo‘i won six Hui Wa‘a crowns in a seven-year stretch, which slightly overlapped with Kaneohe’s dominance that included eight titles in nine tries, including seven straight at one point, during a streak that ended in 2011.

Lokahi claimed the AA Division (13-24 events) with 87 points and held off Hale‘iwa Outrigger (48 points), ‘Alapa Hoe (44 points) and Kaneohe (39 points).

Waikiki Yacht Club took home the A Division (up to 12 events) title with 35 points, while Kamehameha (30 points), Lahui O Ko‘olau and Ka Mamalahoe (28 points apiece) were next in the small-club division.

Paddlers enjoyed mostly clear skies and steady breezes, and flat ocean conditions made for an even racecourse as competitors braved temperatures that flirted with the 90-degree mark.

Nearly 1,400 competitors ranging in age from 12-and-younger to 70-and-older represented Hui Wa‘a’s 19 clubs in 43 races spanning ¼ mile to 1½ miles. Winning crews earned 7 points toward the team standings, while second- through sixth-place finishers were awarded 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 points.

In addition to vying for championship medals in individual races, crews tallied points to qualify for slots at the Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association State Championship regatta slated for Aug. 6 at Keehi Lagoon. The top three crews from each Hui Wa‘a event earn automatic berths in the state competition based on cumulative point standings.

“I grew up on the North Shore, and have been paddling for more than 40 years, so the transition has been great. Manu O Ke Kai and Hale‘iwa Outrigger are right next to each other, so we’re one big happy family,” Clarke said.

The Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association launches its season today with the Clement D. Pai‘aina Regatta at Keehi Lagoon, and returns to action on June 12 for the King Kamehameha Regatta at Kailua Beach Park. Hui Wa‘a hits the water again on Saturday for the Kalihi Kai Regatta at Keehi Lagoon.

RESULTS

Mixed Men And Women 60

1. Windward Kai 4:39.16 (Lori Elwood, Chico Kualapai, Pali Palakiko, Petra Patton, Carmen Pilien, Steve Silva); 2. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:41.23; 3. Kai Poha 4:54.65; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 5:18.69

Women 65

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 5:22.54 (Mapu Auwae, Sis Cornelison, Terrie Kaleohano, Peppy Martin, Mary Lynn Shields, Sarah Jane Watson); 2. Manu O Ke Kai 5:39.17

Men 65

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:28.25 (Bruce Desoto, Manny Desoto, Andrew Gilman, Tim Mauchly, Richard Nunes, Eric Soo); 2. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:41.88

Women 60

1. Waikiki Yacht Club 5:02.19 (Luana Baker, Joan Bennet, Lyn Dubbs, Ruth Giffard, Jojo Rasmussen, Gail Slike); 2. Manu O Ke Kai 5:40.29; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 6:05.14

Men 60

1. Kamehameha 4:24.44 (James Burton, Dirk Neal, Bert Sing, Bobby Sing, Kim Vanderlinden, Christopher Zarko); 2. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:25.02; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:31.01; 4. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:34.03; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:45.81

Women 70

1. Manu O Ke Kai 5:28.27 (Brenda Bunting, Gloria Butterworth, Linda Cox, Lyndy Gasior, Judy Myers, Dawn Peerson); 2. Kai Poha 5:30.66; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 6:18.77

Men 70

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:37.92 (Bruce Desoto, Robert Mandich, Richard Nunes, Bob O’Neill, Larry Sakamoto, Mike Watson); 2. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:44.86; 3. Lokahi 4:46.90; 4. Kalihi Kai 5:01.24; 5. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 5:13.21.

Girls 12

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:47.21 (Dhevyn Kaauwai, Keira Kekoanui, Nalani Keliikoa, Sana Magno, Xailey Robinson, Tamara Sunia); 2. Lokahi 3:01.51; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 3:07.85; 4. Kaneohe 3:17.45; 5. Kalihi Kai 3:25.05

Boys 12

1. Manu O Ke Kai 2:40.32 (Ka’e’a’e’a Akau, Nico Esguerra, Tavita Fuga, Douglas Maea, Jaeden Rego, Kaliko Sellesin); 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:49.45; 3. Lahui O Koolauloa 3:02.63; 4. Lokahi 3:10.27; 5. Kaneohe 3:29.62.

Girls 13

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:45.97 (Mariah Holtzlider, Kiare Ibarra, Dhevyn Kaauwai, Dyllen Kaauwai, Saidee Pena-Maxwell, Mylee Young); 2. Kaneohe 2:52.10; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 2:53.85; 4. Pukana O Ke Kai 3:20.70; 5. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 3:22.29.

Boys 13

1. Manu O Ke Kai 0:21.21 (Kekai Amantiad, Nico Esguerra, Kamalei Hill, Kea Lerner, Alec Pao, Kaliko Sellesin); 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:25.95; 3. Kumulokahi-Elks 2:33.55; 4. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 2:37.27; 5. Pukana O Ke Kai 3:02.95

Girls 14

1. Lokahi 2:28.94 (Hi’iaka Aipia White Eagle, Caitlin Chong, Noelani Hopfe, Welina Kaleikini, Lucy Shanefield, Kiki Tamashiro); 2. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:29.50; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:32.23; 4. Manu O Ke Kai 2:35.02

Boys 14

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:19.44 (John Hopeau, Michael Lozada-Longog, Rexton Robinson, Lord Solomon, Samu Suifili, Spencer Yadao); 2. Kumulokahi-Elks 2:23.21; 3. Kamaha’o Canoe Club 2:30.61; 4. Lokahi 2:31.01; 5. Haleiwa Outrigger 2:35.99

Mixed Boys and Girls 12

1. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:48.11 (Leziah Guzman, Myah Ironmoccasin, Kekoa Ramirez, Leimoana Renaud-Wilkins, Tini Tafuna, Xenia Tafuna); 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:50.11; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 3:07.42; 4. Kaneohe 3:17.83; 5. Haleiwa Outrigger 3:32.46

Mixed Novice B

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:07.32 (Racquel Araki, Alysha Freitas, Megumi Reppart, Nathaniel Souza, Sean Souza, Ty Souza); 2. Manu O Ke Kai 2:14.26; 3. Haleiwa Outrigger 2:15.25; 4. Lokahi 2:23.36; 5. Team Olelo 2:26.57

Women Novice B

1. Manu O Ke Kai 2:27.73 (Chadia Chambers Samadi, Annie Courville, Courtney Khan, Jacqueline Leinau, Susan Richardson, Kelsie Rogers); 2. Haleiwa Outrigger 2:35.54; 4. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 2:44.70; 5. I Mua 5:06.82

Men Novice B

1. Manu O Ke Kai 4:33.21 (Ken Capes, Kevin Courville, Scott Fisher, James Flynn, Noah Grodzin, Roel Meneses); 2. Waikiki Beach Boys 5:05.23

Girls 15

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 5:38.42 (Nawai Afong, Adrian Akau, Torre Campos, Ana Cueto, Lola Raspotnik, Kyara Young); 2. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:41.76; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 5:52.87; 4. Lahui O Koolauloa 6:08.31

Boys 15

1. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:36.41 (Owen Ching, Ari Dimagiba, Axel Hufen, Aaron Ito, Travis Ouchi, La’au Peloso); 2. Lokahi 4:37.20; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:40.04; 4. Manu O Ke Kai 4:41.27; 5. Kumulokahi-Elks 4:41.82

Girls 16

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 5:08.09 (Ana Cueto, Daisey Kaauwai, Faith Manlapit, Tes Mauai, Tawny Pakele, Brystie Raspotnik); 2. Manu O Ke Kai 5:20.96; 3. Kamehameha 5:22.26

Boys 16

1. Manu O Ke Kai 4:34.71 (Tai Driscoll, Kapena Gormley, Talan Kochi, Reese Meneses, Rayce Pactol, Luke Zaborski); 2. Kaneohe 4:45.67; 3. Lokahi 4:46.05

Girls 18

1. Kamehameha 5:05.29 (Kira Chin, Kailey Kiyuna, Lily Merritt, Mahina Monsarrat-Ohelo, Celina Taramasco, Lauren Toda); 2. Manu O Ke Kai 5:11.18; 3. Lokahi 5:20.98

Boys 18

1. Lokahi 4:05.87 (Joseph Akeo, Tyler Converse, Caleb Ledesma, Kala Melim, Bryceson Pang, Freddie Pang); 2. Manu O Ke Kai 4:14.35; 3. Pukana O Ke Kai 4:27.31; 4. Haleiwa Outrigger 4:27.69; 5. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:47.76

Mixed Boys And Girls 18

1. Lokahi 4:41.64 (Caleb Ledesma, Bryceson Pang, Freddie Pang, Gerricka Pang, Alexys Saena, Erin Tanaka); 2. Manu O Ke Kai 4:44.90; 3. Pukana O Ke Kai 5:01.05; 4. Kaneohe 5:03.00; 5. Kamaha’o Canoe Club 5:05.67

Women 55

1. Waikiki Yacht Club 5:04.20 (Joy Arizumi, Kimberly Barta, Heather Girdley, Leela Goldstein, Lori Hagenauer, Anne Shigeta Koch); 2. Windward Kai 5:14.09; 3. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 5:24.63

Men 55

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:36.30 (Hiro Ito, Dan Kaaekuahiwi, Spam Laupola, Darrell Manlapit, Glin Nelson, Roy Silva); 2. Kai Poha 5:13.17

Women 50

1. Haleiwa Outrigger 4:52.54 (Makana Clarke, Gina Letourneur, Nani Manning, Folly Murdock, Lindsay Shinall, Jenny Smith); 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:58.60; 3. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 5:29.41; 4. Waikiki Yacht Club 5:31.23

Mixed Men And Women

1. Kamehameha 4:45.93 (John Ka’aialii, Lori Lopes, Kini Neal, Dirk Neal, Bert Sing, Sarah Tajima-Ueki); 2. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:48.86; 3. Team Olelo 4:54.66; 4. Kamaha’o Canoe Club 4:59.54; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 5:07.30

Men 50

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:20.19 (Jason Bellefeuille, Mana Kamakele, Spam Laupola, Darrell Manlapit, Joe Momoa, Roy Silva); 2. Kamehameha 4:27.33; 3. I Mua 4:30.58; 4. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:37.74; 5. Team Olelo 4:38.50

Women Novice A

1. Lokahi 4:53.61 (Camilla Collings, Hannah Daep, Stef Escalante, Togtokh Ganzorig, Amanda Herbert, Kanae Hirai); 2. Kaneohe 5:10.34; 3. Kai Poha 5:20.35; 4. Waikiki Beach Boys 5:34.70; 5. Pukana O Ke Kai 5:39.81

Men Novice A

1. Kumulokahi-Elks 4:29.91 (David Buerge, Randy Ducosin, Paul Lee, Brendon Mcgill, Tyler Mcmahon, Frank Prestwood); 2. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:45.66

Women Freshman

1. Haleiwa Outrigger 9:55.76 (Makana Clarke, Gina Letourneur, Folly Murdock, Mahina Rapu Caicedo, Jill Ann Steinke, Tani Waye); 2. Lokahi 9:58.46; 3. Manu O

Ke Kai 10:18.84; 4. Team Olelo 11:35.38

Men Freshman

1. Manu O Ke Kai 8:21.39 (Sam Fisher 3rd, David Fuga, George Smith 4th, Solomon Souki, Ben Wilkinson, Kevin Wilson)

Women Sophomore

1. Manu O Ke Kai 10:03.94 (Megan Abubo, Erica Adamczyk, Jenna Kiejko, Molly O Keefe, Jacquelyn Reed, Bree Thuston); 2. Haleiwa Outrigger 10:29.45; 3. Lokahi 10:35.95; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 11:15.14; 5. Windward Kai 11:22.39

Men Sophomore

1. Waikiki Beach Boys 8:51.94 (Glenn Carter, Steve Gerwig, Joe Giovannini, Swenson Ikertang, Sean Quigley, Nikolai Turetsky); 2. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 9:17.05; 3. Lokahi 9:17.28; 4. I Mua 9:19.10

Women Senior

1. Manu O Ke Kai 14:38.37 (Varina Amantiad, Catharine Griffin, Jen Ignacio, Gordean Kaluahine, Barbara Souki, Lili Taliulu); 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 15:39.91; 3. I Mua 16:10.01; 4. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 17:48.91

Men Senior

1. Manu O Ke Kai 12:24.86 (Cito Bortolai, Ha’aheo Foster-Blomfield, Tavita Maea, Solomon Souki, Tim Vierra, Glenn Williams); 2. Waikiki Beach Boys 12:51.53; 3. I Mua 13:22.65

Women 40

1. Haleiwa Outrigger 4:33.57 (Cherie Brown, Deidre M. Erickson, Mahina Rapu Caicedo, Michele Rego, Jill Ann Steinke, Tani Waye); 2. Manu O Ke Kai 4:42.30; 3 Lokahi 4:46.07; 4. Kai Poha 5:15.26; 5. Windward Kai 5:15.78

Men 40

1. Manu O Ke Kai 4:03.44 (Ama Amantiad, Steve Canon, David Fuga, Richard Kamikawa, George Smith 4yh, Glenn Williams); 2. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:17.89; 3. Kumulokahi-Elks 4:27.93; 4. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:28.22; 5. Lokahi 4:28.86

Women Open Four

1. Manu O Ke Kai 5:10.59 (Catharine Griffin, Jenna Kiejko, Molly O Keefe, Jacquelyn Reed); 2. I Mua 5:16.83; 3. Kai Poha 5:23.01; 4. Kaneohe 5:25.78; 5. Pukana O Ke Kai 5:40.78

Men Open Four

1. Manu O Ke Kai 4:14.96 (Cito Bortolai, Ha’aheo Foster-Blomfield, Tavita Maea, Doug Osborn); 2. Kaneohe 4:16.50; 3. Lahui O Koolauloa 4:29.58; 4. I Mua 4:30.16; 5. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:31.58

Mixed Men And Women 40

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:17.77; 2. Haleiwa Outrigger 4:36.06; 3. Manu O Ke Ka 4:42.45; 4. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:45.08; 5. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:47.28

Mixed Men And Women