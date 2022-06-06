Authorities arrest 4 in alleged drug and gambling ring on Oahu, Maui

Police and federal agents arrested four men who allegedly operated illegal game rooms, online gambling applications and sold methamphetamine and cocaine out of a restaurant and snack shops on Oahu and Maui.

Maliu Tauheluhelu, who lived on Oahu, is the alleged leader of the group, coordinating cocaine and methamphetamine distribution, illegal game rooms and online betting applications on Maui and Oahu. His alleged co-conspirators are Maafu Pani, Touanga Niu and Desmond Morris.

Tauheluhelu was arrested Friday on Oahu. Pani and Niu were arrested on Maui. Morris, a Maui resident, remains at large.

The group allegedly cycled through burner mobile phones bought under other people’s names to communicate, according to federal court documents. Tauheluhelu operated illegal game rooms at 980 Queen Street in Honolulu, 977 Queen Street and in a secret “VIP” lounge above his “Staxx Sports Bar and Grill” restaurant in Waianae, according to a motion to detain Tauheluhelu and Pani.

The group managed a series of gambling applications that allowed users to play digital games from anywhere using credits that could be redeemed for cash.

Pani allegedly sold drugs and ran an illegal gambling business out of his Snaxx shops on Maui. Federal agents and Maui police seized guns, ghost guns, drugs, digital gambling machines, gambling ledgers and more than $60,000 in cash during the execution of 14 search warrants on Friday.

The group was charged in a 14-count indictment secured May 19. Their arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the Maui Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation that utilized wire taps, electronic surveillance and confidential informants to make controlled buys of methamphetamine and infiltrate the game rooms, according to federal court documents.

All of them are charged with drug trafficking conspiracy; Pani and Niu with possession of methamphetamine and cocaine with intent to distribute; Morris with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine; Pani with four counts of distribution of methamphetamine, three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and firearm offense for guns in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; Tauheluhelu, Pani and Niu for conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business and money laundering.

Tauheluhelu oversaw the illegal gambling businesses on Oahu and Maui, according to the indictment.

Pani allegedly managed the Maui gambling business. Niu allegedly helped deposit credits in gambling accounts and move money from Maui to Oahu.

The group allegedly used flights that bypassed Transportation Security Administration screening sites to move money and drugs between the islands.