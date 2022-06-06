Off the News: Marines need to clean up act

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Auwe, K-Bay. The Marine Corps Base Hawaii has been cited and fined $240,250 for releasing contaminated wastewater from its treatment facility into the ocean “on numerous occasions” between August 2020 and February, while failing to notify Hawaii’s Department of Health in a timely way. Read more

Auwe, K-Bay. The Marine Corps Base Hawaii has been cited and fined $240,250 for releasing contaminated wastewater from its treatment facility into the ocean “on numerous occasions” between August 2020 and February, while failing to notify Hawaii’s Department of Health in a timely way.

The Marine Corps now assures Hawaii that all public health and environmental laws are being followed, but it’s also requested a contested case hearing. A hearing should focus on “an executable plan that will ensure future violations do not occur,” as the Marines announced, rather than delay accountability.