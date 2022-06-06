comscore Off the News: Marines need to clean up act | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Marines need to clean up act

  • Today
  • Updated 9:53 p.m.

Auwe, K-Bay. The Marine Corps Base Hawaii has been cited and fined $240,250 for releasing contaminated wastewater from its treatment facility into the ocean “on numerous occasions” between August 2020 and February, while failing to notify Hawaii’s Department of Health in a timely way. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Don’t drag feet on funds for Department of Hawaiian Home Lands

Scroll Up