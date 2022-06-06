Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Marines need to clean up act Today Updated 9:53 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Auwe, K-Bay. The Marine Corps Base Hawaii has been cited and fined $240,250 for releasing contaminated wastewater from its treatment facility into the ocean “on numerous occasions” between August 2020 and February, while failing to notify Hawaii’s Department of Health in a timely way. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Auwe, K-Bay. The Marine Corps Base Hawaii has been cited and fined $240,250 for releasing contaminated wastewater from its treatment facility into the ocean “on numerous occasions” between August 2020 and February, while failing to notify Hawaii’s Department of Health in a timely way. The Marine Corps now assures Hawaii that all public health and environmental laws are being followed, but it’s also requested a contested case hearing. A hearing should focus on “an executable plan that will ensure future violations do not occur,” as the Marines announced, rather than delay accountability. Previous Story Editorial: Don’t drag feet on funds for Department of Hawaiian Home Lands