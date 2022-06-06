comscore Honolulu City Council approves federal COVID-19 funeral assistance to COFA citizens | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu City Council approves federal COVID-19 funeral assistance to COFA citizens

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.

A federal program grants financial death benefits to families who lost members of their household to COVID-19, but the program largely left out citizens of the Freely Associated States who live in the United States through the Compacts of Free Association. Read more

