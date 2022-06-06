comscore Solutions sought for rise in homeless in East Honolulu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Solutions sought for rise in homeless in East Honolulu

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:50 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTIESR.COM The percentage of homelessness in East Honolulu has risen 6 percentage points from 2020, a March 10 report found. Above, two people slept Sunday on the grassy area at Kuhio Beach in Waikiki.

    

    The percentage of homelessness in East Honolulu has risen 6 percentage points from 2020, a March 10 report found. Above, two people slept Sunday on the grassy area at Kuhio Beach in Waikiki.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MARCH 11 State Rep. Adrian Tam stands by a property along Tusitala Street in Waikiki he is urging the city to buy.

    

    State Rep. Adrian Tam stands by a property along Tusitala Street in Waikiki he is urging the city to buy.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2019 The city has started condemnation of 1615 Ala Wai, a derelict apartment building sandwiched between the Watermark, one of Oahu’s toniest condominiums, and freshly renovated walk-ups.

    

    The city has started condemnation of 1615 Ala Wai, a derelict apartment building sandwiched between the Watermark, one of Oahu’s toniest condominiums, and freshly renovated walk-ups.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTIESR.COM A man slept Sunday among people visiting the beach in Waikiki.

    

    A man slept Sunday among people visiting the beach in Waikiki.

East Honolulu’s percentage of unsheltered homelessness in 2022 has grown to 24%, or 575 of the 2,355 unsheltered homeless people recorded during the March 10 Point-in-Time count. Read more

