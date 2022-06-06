Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – June 6, 2022 Today Updated 8:23 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY No local sporting events scheduled TUESDAY No local sporting events scheduled BULLETIN BOARD COACHING Kaimuki High School: Is seeking head coaches in air riflery and wrestling. Please contact the athletic department at 808-733-4924 for information. Saint Louis School: is seeking a head coach for wrestling. Please send resume to ckonishi@saintlouishawaii.org. Any questions please feel free to call 808-739-4855. Previous Story Television and radio - June 6, 2022