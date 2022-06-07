Ex-Honolulu police officer accused of child sex trafficking sent back to Hawaii

A federal magistrate judge in New Mexico sent a former Honolulu police officer accused of child sex trafficking and producing child pornography back to Hawaii today.

During a four-minute long hearing in the Rio Grande courtroom in Albuquerque this morning, 31-year-old Mason Jordan, who allegedly committed the crimes while working as an HPD officer, was sent back to Hawaii by U.S. Magistrate Judge Jerry H. Ritter. A federal grand jury in Honolulu returned an eight-count indictment of Jordan on May 26.

Jordan, represented by attorney Daniel Chadborn, did not object. He was arrested in New Mexico Thursday by Homeland Security Investigations agents.

“Mr. Jordan will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service to be transported back to Hawaii for further proceedings,” said Scott Howell, public affairs officer for the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of New Mexico.

Jordan is accused of three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, two counts of sex trafficking of a child, two counts of coercion and enticement and one count of cyberstalking for alleged incidents involving four different victims between July 18, 2016, and April 11, 2020.

The alleged incidents involved three minors and an adult female college student.

When the alleged federal offenses occurred, Jordan worked as a patrol officer in Patrol District 3, which covers the area from Red Hill to Village Park and Waipahu. He served in the department from Nov. 4, 2013, until he resigned on March 26, 2021, while HPD investigated the allegations against him. Those included a complaint from the family of a 14-year-old girl who alleged that Jordan tried to recruit her to work for him as a prostitute during a meeting in his car.

Jordan allegedly sexually assaulted multiple children, including those he helped care for, according to a 14-page motion to detain him that was filed Friday in U.S. District Court. The motion details Jordan’s “duplicitousness” in allegedly using his position as a police officer and the department’s records management system and other resources to aide his crimes against children.