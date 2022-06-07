Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Monkeypox risk low, but still … Today Updated 6:27 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Though health officials announced last week the risk of infection in Hawaii is low, with a name as scary as “monkeypox,” it’s hard to ignore. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Though health officials announced last week the risk of infection in Hawaii is low, with a name as scary as “monkeypox,” it’s hard to ignore. Contact tracing was underway Friday for just one likely case at Tripler Army Medical Center, probably caught on mainland travel. But that’s how the pandemic started, remember? Even if the pox generally transmits through closer contact than COVID-19, it can travel a few feet on respiratory droplets. So it’s good we’re all practiced with distancing. Previous Story Off the News: Public transit fares going up