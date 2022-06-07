Off the News: Monkeypox risk low, but still …

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Though health officials announced last week the risk of infection in Hawaii is low, with a name as scary as “monkeypox,” it’s hard to ignore. Read more

Though health officials announced last week the risk of infection in Hawaii is low, with a name as scary as “monkeypox,” it’s hard to ignore.

Contact tracing was underway Friday for just one likely case at Tripler Army Medical Center, probably caught on mainland travel. But that’s how the pandemic started, remember?

Even if the pox generally transmits through closer contact than COVID-19, it can travel a few feet on respiratory droplets. So it’s good we’re all practiced with distancing.