comscore Editorial: Make the most of shorter rail route | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Make the most of shorter rail route

  • Today
  • Updated 6:28 p.m.

The Honolulu City Council has signed off on the financial recovery plan for the city’s long-delayed rail project, a blueprint for a truncated transit line that the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation has now sent to Washington, D.C., for review. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Close scrutiny on tourism contract

Scroll Up