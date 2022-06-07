comscore A summer staple | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A summer staple

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • June 7, 2022

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Some like it hot Hot and spicy shrimp ($16) are cooked in Giovanni’s special hot sauce blend.

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Garlic shrimp ($16)

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Jumbo garlic hot dog ($5)

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    General manager Erin Nitsche and owner Troy Nitsche with the hot and spicy shrimp and garlic shrimp

Planning day trips or around-the-island drives to Oahu’s North Shore is always a fun summer activity. Read more

