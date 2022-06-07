A summer staple

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Planning day trips or around-the-island drives to Oahu’s North Shore is always a fun summer activity. Stopping at shrimp trucks is a must, especially in Kahuku or Haleiwa, where you’ll find the popular Giovanni’s. The biz also has a location in Kakaako, located on the second level of H-Mart.

“Giovanni’s began in 1993, with a converted 1953 bread truck and nothing more than a few good shrimp recipes,” says Mary Nitsche, operations manager of the business’s Kakaako location.

Giovanni’s is recognized for its shrimp plates, which come with a dozen jumbo shrimp and two scoops of rice.

“Our most popular and world-famous dish is our shrimp scampi ($16), which is marinated in olive, oil, fresh chopped garlic, lemon and butter, and it’s sautéed in a pan,” Nitsche says. “Customers can’t get enough of this garlicky goodness.”

For those who like spice, Nitsche recommends the hot and spicy ($16).

“Our award-winning, no-refunds hot and spicy shrimp is covered and cooked in our own special blend of hot sauce,” she confirms. “Customers will tell you to heed the warning; there’s only one level of heat, and it’s hot!”

The jumbo garlic hot dog ($5) is another customer favorite that’s especially popular with kids.

“The garlic dog with a side of our homemade mac salad ($2.50) is perfect for a light meal,” Nitsche says. “It’s a 1/4-pound, all-beef hot dog cooked in our scampi sauce, served on a bun or with two scoops of rice. Our homemade mac salad is prepared daily.

“Food is a large part of Hawaiian culture, and we are blessed to share and be a part of so many important memories with our guests,” she adds. “We just hope to share the aloha spirit and that our customers leave full, happy and smelling of garlic.”

Giovanni’s Shrimp Truck

Various locations

(Kahuku, Haleiwa and Honolulu)

giovannisshrimptruck.com

Instagram: @giovannisshrimptruck

How to pay: Cash only (North Shore locations); credit cards, Apple Pay and Cash App (Honolulu location)

How to order: In person or via phone