The truffle-centric restaurant Margotto e Baciare from Japan expanded its concept to the islands with the opening of Margotto Hawaii in late May. Boasting the first and only Krug Ambassador restaurant status in the state, Margotto Hawaii exemplifies luxury with degustation menus that assimilate the finest global ingredients with Hawaii’s bounty and the aromatic shavings of the finest seasonal truffles sourced from around the world.

Margotto Hawaii offers a choice of three different course menus: a prix fixe menu of 4-5 courses for $80, a signature degustation of 10-11 courses for $100, and a chef’s tasting menu “The Margotto” of 10-11 courses for $150. To pair with dinner, Margotto Hawaii offers a wide range of wines from the world’s top producers.

“Our Tokyo restaurant was blessed with many patrons seeking the luxuries of a truffle-laden meal as an escape from the harsh realities of the pandemic,” states Kazutomo “Robert” Hori, owner of Margotto e Baciare. “Now, we want the people of Hawaii to also enjoy an occasionally lavish dinner as a personal reward for themselves, but at approachable prices.”

To learn more, call 808-592-8500 or visit margotto-hawaii.com.

Plant-based musubi

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue recently introduced a plant-based musubi to its menu. It features OmniPork luncheon meat instead of the traditional Spam product.

The OmniPork luncheon meat is a plant-based protein that offers the same juicy texture and savory flavor as a traditional luncheon meat musubi. The vegan meat is made from non-GMO soy, peas, shiitake mushrooms and rice. It contains 61% less sodium, 59% less fat, 48% fewer calories and no preservatives.

“Our customers have been asking us to add a plant-based offering to our menu, and the OmniFoods plant-based product is rich in protein, provides fiber, potassium, calcium and, most importantly, it tastes really good,” states L&L CEO Elisia Flores.

To learn more, visit hawaiianbarbecue.com.

Got poke?

The 2022 Kauai Poke Fest with Sam Choy took place May 28 and featured more than 20 chefs and restaurants that prepared and served over 500 pounds of ahi.

The second annual event was held at Koloa Landing Resort and a portion of the ticket sale proceeds were donated to the Kauai Charity Walk. Chefs competed for the title of Hawaii’s best poke. The winners for this year included Zensai Kauai Style (unagi poke crunch), Kauai Poke Co. (banh mi summer poke roll) and Anatta’s Thai Street Food (Anatta’s twisted Thai poke).

To learn more, visit kauaipokefest.com.

Sakura season

Japanese eatery Sakura will open in the former Monterey Bay Canners’ location that overlooks acres of watercress at Sumida Farm.

Sakura will offer teppanyaki grilling and classic Japanese sushi for lunch and dinner. The restaurant will also feature a full bar.

After an extensive renovation of the exterior and interior redesign, Sakura owner Shifeng Zhang expects to welcome the first diners next summer.

“Sakura is a perfect complement to the picturesque location with its views of the watercress farm and Pearl Harbor beyond,” states David Cianelli, general manager of Pearlridge Center. “Traditional Japanese cuisine has been missing in this part of the island, and we believe that Sakura will be very well-received by our Pearlridge community.”

To learn more, call 808-488-0981 or visit pearlridgeonline.com.