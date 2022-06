Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Multiple new restaurants are opening while others are revamping their menus. Here are three spots I’ve visited recently that I’m still thinking about (shoutout to 7 Gradi Gelato’s new Nutella Oreo flavor).

Give it up for gelato

7 Gradi Gelato recently opened on the street level of SALT At Our Kakaako (691 Auahi St.). According to business owner K.J. Kang, 7 Gradi translates to “seven degrees” in Italian, the temperature (in Fahrenheit) that the business’s Italian-style gelato is made. Popular flavors include toasted marshmallow, blueberry cheesecake, Nutella Oreo, matcha and ube. The biz plans to regularly change and add new flavors to the lineup. If you want to take your dessert to the next level, order a croffle (French waffle) and add a scoop of gelato on top. Follow the biz on Instagram (@7gradi.gelato).

Sizzlin’ steaks, loaded loco

Aloha Table (2238 Lauula St.) recently debuted new, drool-worthy menu items like teriyaki and curry loco mocos ($23), Hawaiian ginger sirloin steak ($42) and a trio of garlic shrimp plates — classic ($21), lemon butter ($23) and spicy chili ($23). The shrimp plates are reminiscent of the flavorful dishes you’ll find at your favorite food trucks. Meanwhile, the sirloin steaks are delivered on sizzling platters, and sauces are poured tableside. To learn more, call 808-922-2221 or visit waikiki.alohatable.com.

Pitch perfect

Kakaako-based Pitch Sports Bar (685 Auahi St.) expanded to include another dining room, complete with a separate sushi counter for omakase. The biz revamped both its hot foods and sushi menus; most sushi small plates, sashimi and rolls are new, like the luxury maki ($32) with uni, salmon roe, fatty tuna and jidori egg, and moriawase platter ($100), which comprises 10 types of sashimi. Notable new dishes on the hot foods menu include the Boursin burger ($18), Hayashi loco moco ($18) and mentaiko tots ($16).

Call 808-379-2550 or visit pitchsportsbar.com.

