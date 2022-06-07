Kanak attack

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We’ve all heard of having “eyes bigger than your stomach.” Well, these larger-than-life dishes will have you wondering if you’re seeing double. Whether you’re dining with a group or simply up for the challenge, check out these gigantic dishes — and yes, they’re all available for the public to order.

Giant maple bacon doughnut

Donut King’s giant maple bacon doughnut ($40) is roughly 12-by-12 inches in size, and it’s perfect for any lover of salty-sweet confections. Each order features one humongous doughnut in a dozen doughnut box. Customers have the option to add a regular-sized doughnut in the middle and a dozen doughnut holes for an additional $7. This creative concoction is only available at Donut King’s Kaimuki location (2919 Kapiolani Blvd.) and requires preorders at least one day in advance.

The beefy king

Known as “the biggest ramen in Hawaii,” this mega-size bowl at Kamitoku Ramen (1200 Ala

Moana Blvd. Ste. 657) features creamy beef broth, medium-thick noodles, and a medley of colorful toppings like beef cha siu, egg, garlic chips, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, green onions, cabbage (a lot of it), black pepper, shredded red peppers and chile sauce. This $25 bowl is designed to feed four people and is available for dine-in only.

To learn more, visit kamitokuramen.com or call 808-784-0292.

Kamehameha Challenge

The Kamehameha Challenge features eight of Honolulu Burger Co.’s 1/3-pound specialty burgers stacked on top of each other, and they’re served with 2 pounds of hand-cut fries and a large milkshake. Participants have one hour to finish the $69 meal and will receive a $70 gift card (to use for future visits) if they complete it. Anyone can enter this challenge, and it’s available at Honolulu Burger Co.’s Beretania (1295 S. Beretania St.) and Kaimuki (3585 Waialae Ave.) locations. Visit honoluluburgerco.com.

Giga hawk steak

Aloha Steak House (364 Seaside Ave.) is known for its variety of steaks, including NY Sirloin, rib-eyes, premium filet mignon and more. But the eatery also boasts 2- to 4-pound tomahawks, designed for those with the largest appetites.

The 4-pound tomahawk — called the Giga hawk steak — costs $189 and comes with three side dishes.

Visit alohasteakhousewaikiki.com or call 808-600-3431.

Pineapple split

Dole Plantation (64-1550 Kamehameha Hwy.) is known for its fresh pineapples and Dole Whip, but if you really like the dessert — or are sharing with a group — a mega-size serving exists. The pineapple split ($36.95) features three mountains of Dole Whip served in a large pineapple, complete with fresh pineapple chunks. You can add toppings like sprinkles, chocolate sauce and strawberry sauce for $1 more.

To learn more, visit doleplantation.com.

1-pound laulau

Hilo’s Kuhio Grille is famous for its 1-pound laulau. You can also get this item at Kuhio Grille’s Kaimuki location (3036 Waialae Ave.).

“The 1-pound laulau started from my grandma, Sueno Araki, at our family farm at Waipio Valley,” shares Lauren Araki, Kuhio Grille owner. “She used the extra taro leaves to make these huge laulaus to sell to friends and family, just to help make ends meet. It wasn’t long until others heard about it, and orders started coming in.

“I remember, when I was a little kid, helping her watch the steamers and making sure there was always enough water at the bottom, or else they would burn,” she adds. “In 1995, Samuel and Nelline Araki — aka dad and mom — opened Kuhio Grille in Hilo with grandma’s famous 1-pound laulau as the signature dish. We still make it ourselves and favor local ingredients for our lau laus. And yes, it really is 1 pound.”

This super large laulau is gluten-free and keto-friendly, and it’s steamed for four to five hours.

Visit kuhiogrille.com or call 808-732-2336.

M.A.C. daddy pancake challenge

M.A.C. 24/7 Restaurant + Bar (2500 Kuhio Ave.) is known for its bountiful breakfast fare. Those with extra-large appetites can take on the M.A.C. daddy pancake challenge, which entails eating 5 pounds of pancakes — three, 14-inch buttermilk pancakes with your choice of signature topping — by yourself in under 90 minutes. This dish costs $35 and comes in strawberries and cream or fresh picked fruits. If you finish the entire stack in under 90 minutes, it’s free.

Visit mac247waikiki.com or call 808-921-5564.

Yaki-shabu mountain

Gyu-Kaku’s yaki-shabu mountain is part of its limited-time “Adventures in Niku” menu.

This 2-pound mountain of thinly sliced beef is equivalent to more than nine orders of the eatery’s popular yaki-shabu beef in signature miso marinade.

The yaki-shabu mountain comes with chimichurri sauce that’s made with parsley, oregano, fresh garlic, red chili and fresh lime juice. This specialty item is limited to five orders per day.

Visit gyukakuhawaii.com to learn more.

King-size loco moco

At Aloha Table Waikiki (2238 Lauula St.), you can make any of the loco mocos on the menu “king size.” The king-size version is a 1-kilogram entrée (400-gram patty, 300-gram rice, 300-gram gravy) that boasts two mouthwatering Kobe-style beef patties. Choose from the supreme, curry or teriyaki loco mocos. Aloha Table even has a vegan option that features a Beyond Meat patty.

Call 808-922-2221 or visit waikiki.alohatable.com.

Colossal brownie

Buca di Beppo (1030 Auahi St. Bay 1) is known for its generous, family-style portions (large sizes can feed up to five people). If you want to conclude your meal in epic fashion, order the colossal brownie sundae ($18.99). This treat — which comes in a huge martini glass — features 12 brownie chunks, six scoops of chocolate and vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel sauces, whipped cream and a cherry. Call 808-591-0800 or visit bucadibeppo.com to learn more.