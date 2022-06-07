Platter up

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With Father’s Day, graduation parties and other upcoming gatherings, potluck platters are a summer staple. Read more

With Father’s Day, graduation parties and other upcoming gatherings, potluck platters are a summer staple. Whether you’re craving sushi or local-kine grinds, check out the following options.

Zippy’s

Zippy’s is known for its pupu platters, including chicken katsu, fried noodles and Korean fried chicken. Even a Spam musubi platter is available.

But at Zippy’s Pearl City and Kahala locations, you can also order sushi and sushi platters. Choose from the ume sushi platter ($85.75), which comes with California uramaki, maguro, hamachi, sake, tako, shiromi, ikura, ebi, ika and tamago, and the Matsu sushi platter ($118.75). The Matsu sushi platter contains the same fish as the ume platter, but features a larger portion.

Zippy’s

Various locations

zippys.com

Instagram: @zippys

Ahi & Vegetable

Known for its fresh fish — used in bentos, donburi, salads and more — Ahi & Vegetable also features a variety of platters to choose from.

Whether you want ahi katsu ($66.95), assorted maki ($46.35), poke ($77.25) or ahi and salmon sashimi ($82.40), the catering menu has something for everyone.

The roll sushi platter ($61.80) with California, spicy California, rainbow maki and ahi, and salmon nigiri, along with the sashimi (ahi and salmon) with hamachi platter ($92.70) are especially popular. Having a smaller gathering? Opt for the medium-size trays, like the maki trio ($46.35) and sashimi trio ($46.35).

Ahi & Vegetable

Various locations

ahiandvegetable.com

Instagram: @ahiandvegetable

Tanioka’s Seafoods & Catering

This Waipahu staple is known for its poke (market price), spicy ahi ($45.95-$75.95), sashimi (market price) and sushi ($70-$90) platters, but Tanioka’s Seafoods & Catering also features a pupu platter ($119.95) that boasts a variety of local favorites. Designed to feed 4-6 people, choose up to five items from a list that includes customer favorites like garlic chicken, mini ahi patties, shrimp tempura, ahi rolls, fried noodles, maki sushi, mini cone sushi, teri pork, char siu and more. Advanced notice of 24 hours is required for all pupu platter orders.

Tanioka’s Seafoods & Catering

94-903 Farrington Hwy., Waipahu

808-671-3779

taniokas.com

Instagram: @taniokas

Oh My Grill

Oh My Grill is famous for its Hawaiian-style food and hefty plate lunches at reasonable prices. The business also features a robust catering menu, with party platters in sizes ranging from small (feeds 8-10 people) to extra-large (feeds 35-40 people) sizes.

Choose from a variety of customer favorites like orange chicken, deep-fried shrimp, char siu fried noodles, beef broccoli, crispy gau gee, crab Rangoon and more. The sweet and sour spareribs and chicken katsu both come highly recommended.

Keep an eye out for any party pack promotions. In May, the biz offered discounts on its barbecue pac ($33.77), designed for 3-5 people, Big Fam Pac ($119.99), which could feed 12-15 people, and party combo ($133.77).

Oh My Grill

Various locations

ohmygrillhawaii.com

Instagram: @ohmygrillhawaii