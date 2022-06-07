Crackdown at Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor nets illegal live-aboards
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The state has fined the owner of a boat moored at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor $30,000 for allowing a family to live aboard the boat without the required permitting. At top, a man is seen Monday boarding the vessel II Shea, which is still known on harbor documents as the Sun II.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The state has fined the owner of a boat moored at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor $30,000 for allowing a family to live aboard the boat without the required permitting. The boat is moored at slip 812 at the harbor, above.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The vessel II Shea, which is still formally known on harbor documents as the Sun II, is seen Monday moored at slip 812 at Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor. The State Board of Land and Natural Resources approved a $30,000 fine for William G. Friel III, who will have all his DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation permits revoked, and will not be allowed to obtain permits for the next two years.